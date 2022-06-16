Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame named beneficiary of Chicago Black Pride event



The Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame announced that it will be the beneficiary of the Black Pride Event being produced by Chicago Urban Pride, Executive Sweet Old School Production and Chef Tarrina at Rainbow Beach (3111 E. 77th St.) on Sunday, July 3, at noon-8 p.m. The event will feature beach games, special guest performances, DJs and, of course, tasty food. Guests are encouraged to bring grills, coolers, chairs, and tents and join in the celebration. An after party will take place at The Lodge, 5108 S. Prairie, Chicago, beginning at 9 p.m. All money collected for the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame will be used to help support the work of the charitable organization. The Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame was founded in 1991 as the Chicago Gay & Lesbian Hall of Fame. Its purpose then, as now, is to honor people and entities, nominated by the community, who have made significant contributions to the quality of life or well-being of the LGBT community in Chicago. It is the first city-sponsored hall of fame dedicated to LGBT people, organizations and community in the United States. The first ceremony for what was then known as The Chicago Gay & Lesbian Hall of Fame took place during Pride Week and was held at Chicago City Hall. Mayor Richard M. Daley hosted the ceremony and afterwards, photos of the inductees were displayed in City Hall. The Hall of Fame has no physical facility but maintains a website, which allows anyone to visit the Hall of Fame at any time. The Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame is supported and maintained by the Friends of the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame, a 501c3 not-for-profit corporation. For more information, visit the organization's web site, chicagolgbthalloffame.org, or follow it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.