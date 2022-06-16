|
WINDY CITY TIMES
|Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame named beneficiary of Chicago Black Pride event
-- From a press release
2022-06-16
The Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame announced that it will be the beneficiary of the Black Pride Event being produced by Chicago Urban Pride, Executive Sweet Old School Production and Chef Tarrina at Rainbow Beach (3111 E. 77th St.) on Sunday, July 3, at noon-8 p.m. The event will feature beach games, special guest performances, DJs and, of course, tasty food. Guests are encouraged to bring grills, coolers, chairs, and tents and join in the celebration. An after party will take place at The Lodge, 5108 S. Prairie, Chicago, beginning at 9 p.m. All money collected for the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame will be used to help support the work of the charitable organization.
The Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame was founded in 1991 as the Chicago Gay & Lesbian Hall of Fame. Its purpose then, as now, is to honor people and entities, nominated by the community, who have made significant contributions to the quality of life or well-being of the LGBT community in Chicago. It is the first city-sponsored hall of fame dedicated to LGBT people, organizations and community in the United States.
The first ceremony for what was then known as The Chicago Gay & Lesbian Hall of Fame took place during Pride Week and was held at Chicago City Hall. Mayor Richard M. Daley hosted the ceremony and afterwards, photos of the inductees were displayed in City Hall. The Hall of Fame has no physical facility but maintains a website, which allows anyone to visit the Hall of Fame at any time.
The Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame is supported and maintained by the Friends of the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame, a 501c3 not-for-profit corporation.
For more information, visit the organization's web site, chicagolgbthalloffame.org, or follow it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
| ARTICLES YOU MIGHT LIKE
|Five Worth Finding: WNDR Museum, Prince, queer books, flowers
2022-06-16
— WNDR Museum's Pride event "Crafting with Queens": The West Loop museum is usually entertainment and, um, wondrous enough on its own—but during Pride Month, WNDR is queering things up with "Crafting with Queens" on Tuesday, ...
|Batavia police looking into Pride-flag thefts
2022-06-16
In Batavia, four Pride flags displayed on homes were stolen overnight on June 15, causing damage, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Authorities said flagpoles and mounts, which displayed the flags, were broken. Two incidents happened in ...
|Biden signs executive order advancing equality for LGBTQI+ Americans
2022-06-16
On June 15 (and during Pride Month), President Joe Biden signed an executive order advancing equality for LGBTQI+ U.S. residents. In part, Biden's order reads, "It is … the policy of my Administration to combat unlawful ...
|New report looks at LGBTQ+ restaurant workers and job risks they face
2022-06-15
-- From a press release - Today, One Fair Wage, a national nonprofit representing tipped subminimum wage restaurant workers, released a new report on the harsh realities of being a LGBTQ+ restaurant worker. The report shows that the subminimum wage encourages rampant ...
|TPAN to host Closing Ceremony for Ride For Life Chicago June 19
2022-06-15
-- From a press release - Chicago, IL—TPAN will host the Closing Ceremony of the Ride For Life Chicago on Sunday, June 19 at Foster Beach from noon-5pm. Cyclists will complete their 200-, 100-, and 50-mile rides to converge at the beach ...
|Lambda Legal names Jennifer Pizer as chief legal officer
2022-06-14
Lambda Legal announced Jennifer C. Pizer, senior counsel and director of strategic initiatives, as acting chief legal officer upon the departure of Sharon McGowan, who officially leaves the position June 15, a press release noted. "Lambda ...
|DCFS enhances training for foster parents, staff; expands resources, housing options for LGBTQI+ youth
2022-06-14
-- From a press release - Illinois DCFS enhances training for foster parents and staff, expands resources and housing options to support LGBTQI+ youth in care during Pride Month CHICAGO — June is Pride Month and the Illinois Department of Children and ...
|Marchers aim to 'reclaim pride,' shed light on issues facing LGBTQ+ community
2022-06-14
About a hundred people marched through streets in Lake View on June 12 to call attention to social-justice issues affecting LGBTQ+ people while centering the Black trans community. "Some people don't understand. They're, like, 'Why such ...
|Aurora and Woodstock pride events take place
2022-06-13
On June 12, Pride events in at least two Chicago suburbs took place. After a question about the event taking place, hundreds attended the Aurora Pride Parade—although Mayor Richard Irvin was not part of the festivities. ...
|WORLD Pride events, Darren Hayes, Virgin Mary poster, LGBTQ+ Scotland
2022-06-12
A celebratory march made its way through the Thailand capital of Bangkok—the first of its kind in almost 16 years, DW.com reported. The "Naruemit Pride 2022" event, using the Thai word for "creation," was the result ...
|NATIONAL Marriage poll, Family Equality event, podcast, NYC Pride
2022-06-12
GLAAD responded to a Gallup poll showing 71% of Americans support marriage equality—another record high for the poll conducted each year since the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing marriage for LGBTQ people nationwide. In a ...
|Idaho police arrest dozens with white nationalist ties near Pride event
2022-06-12
In Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, police officers arrested 31 people on June 11 who are believed to be affiliated with the white nationalist group Patriot Front after they were seen gathering near a Pride parade, CNN reported. ...
|Texas court issues emergency stop to Gov. Abbott's anti-trans youth directive
2022-06-10
-- From a press release - AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County District Court granted a temporary restraining order on Friday to block the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) from investigating PFLAG families ...
|Chicago queer community and allies to march for justice in Chicago in 'Reclaim Pride March'
2022-06-10
-- From a press release - CHICAGO (June 12th, 2022) - The Chicago Reclaim Pride March will begin on June 12th at 1pm at the Belmont CTA station in Lakeview, Chicago. The LGBTQ+ community and allies will march in support of abortion ...
|Aurora Pride Parade to go on as planned
2022-06-10
After some back-and-forth, this year's Aurora Pride Parade will be held Sunday, June 12, after the city unexpectedly reversed its decision and reinstated the parade's permit, ABC 7 Chicago reported. The city and parade organizers Aurora ...
