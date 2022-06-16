Windy City Media Group Frontpage News

THE VOICE OF CHICAGO'S GAY, LESBIAN, BI, TRANS AND QUEER COMMUNITY SINCE 1985

home search facebook twitter join
Gay News Sponsor Windy City Times 2022-06-08
DOWNLOAD ISSUE
About Us Contact Us Press Releases Events Join List Privacy Policy Email Blast Twitter Facebook
Front  Page Windy City Times Dining & Food QueerCast Subscriptions Distribution Blogs Archives
All News Local National World Politics Business Nonprofit AIDS/HIV Marriage Obituaries Crime Profiles Youth Video Lesbian Trans
Architecture Arts Books Comedy Comics/Gaming Dance Fashion Film Food Entertainment Museums Music Nightlife/Drag Storytelling/Poetry Theater Travel TV/Web
Travel Sports Views Health Celebrations Real Estate Autos Pets History
Donate
Summary Today Ongoing Submit Event Bar Guide Groups
Windy City Times Nightspots Identity BLACKlines En La Vida All Archives

Sponsor
Sponsor
Sponsor
  WINDY CITY TIMES
Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame named beneficiary of Chicago Black Pride event
 -- From a press release
 2022-06-16
This article shared 144 times Today
 facebook twitter google +1 reddit email

The Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame announced that it will be the beneficiary of the Black Pride Event being produced by Chicago Urban Pride, Executive Sweet Old School Production and Chef Tarrina at Rainbow Beach (3111 E. 77th St.) on Sunday, July 3, at noon-8 p.m. The event will feature beach games, special guest performances, DJs and, of course, tasty food. Guests are encouraged to bring grills, coolers, chairs, and tents and join in the celebration. An after party will take place at The Lodge, 5108 S. Prairie, Chicago, beginning at 9 p.m. All money collected for the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame will be used to help support the work of the charitable organization.

The Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame was founded in 1991 as the Chicago Gay & Lesbian Hall of Fame. Its purpose then, as now, is to honor people and entities, nominated by the community, who have made significant contributions to the quality of life or well-being of the LGBT community in Chicago. It is the first city-sponsored hall of fame dedicated to LGBT people, organizations and community in the United States.

The first ceremony for what was then known as The Chicago Gay & Lesbian Hall of Fame took place during Pride Week and was held at Chicago City Hall. Mayor Richard M. Daley hosted the ceremony and afterwards, photos of the inductees were displayed in City Hall. The Hall of Fame has no physical facility but maintains a website, which allows anyone to visit the Hall of Fame at any time.

The Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame is supported and maintained by the Friends of the Chicago LGBT Hall of Fame, a 501c3 not-for-profit corporation.

For more information, visit the organization's web site, chicagolgbthalloffame.org, or follow it on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

This article shared 144 times Today
 facebook twitter google +1 reddit email

  ARTICLES YOU MIGHT LIKE

Gay News

Five Worth Finding: WNDR Museum, Prince, queer books, flowers
2022-06-16
— WNDR Museum's Pride event "Crafting with Queens": The West Loop museum is usually entertainment and, um, wondrous enough on its own—but during Pride Month, WNDR is queering things up with "Crafting with Queens" on Tuesday, ...


Gay News

Batavia police looking into Pride-flag thefts
2022-06-16
In Batavia, four Pride flags displayed on homes were stolen overnight on June 15, causing damage, according to ABC 7 Chicago. Authorities said flagpoles and mounts, which displayed the flags, were broken. Two incidents happened in ...


Gay News

Biden signs executive order advancing equality for LGBTQI+ Americans
2022-06-16
On June 15 (and during Pride Month), President Joe Biden signed an executive order advancing equality for LGBTQI+ U.S. residents. In part, Biden's order reads, "It is … the policy of my Administration to combat unlawful ...


Gay News

New report looks at LGBTQ+ restaurant workers and job risks they face
2022-06-15
-- From a press release - Today, One Fair Wage, a national nonprofit representing tipped subminimum wage restaurant workers, released a new report on the harsh realities of being a LGBTQ+ restaurant worker. The report shows that the subminimum wage encourages rampant ...


Gay News

TPAN to host Closing Ceremony for Ride For Life Chicago June 19
2022-06-15
-- From a press release - Chicago, IL—TPAN will host the Closing Ceremony of the Ride For Life Chicago on Sunday, June 19 at Foster Beach from noon-5pm. Cyclists will complete their 200-, 100-, and 50-mile rides to converge at the beach ...


Gay News

Lambda Legal names Jennifer Pizer as chief legal officer
2022-06-14
Lambda Legal announced Jennifer C. Pizer, senior counsel and director of strategic initiatives, as acting chief legal officer upon the departure of Sharon McGowan, who officially leaves the position June 15, a press release noted. "Lambda ...


Gay News

DCFS enhances training for foster parents, staff; expands resources, housing options for LGBTQI+ youth
2022-06-14
-- From a press release - Illinois DCFS enhances training for foster parents and staff, expands resources and housing options to support LGBTQI+ youth in care during Pride Month CHICAGO — June is Pride Month and the Illinois Department of Children and ...


Gay News

Marchers aim to 'reclaim pride,' shed light on issues facing LGBTQ+ community
2022-06-14
About a hundred people marched through streets in Lake View on June 12 to call attention to social-justice issues affecting LGBTQ+ people while centering the Black trans community. "Some people don't understand. They're, like, 'Why such ...


Gay News

Aurora and Woodstock pride events take place
2022-06-13
On June 12, Pride events in at least two Chicago suburbs took place. After a question about the event taking place, hundreds attended the Aurora Pride Parade—although Mayor Richard Irvin was not part of the festivities. ...


Gay News

WORLD Pride events, Darren Hayes, Virgin Mary poster, LGBTQ+ Scotland
2022-06-12
A celebratory march made its way through the Thailand capital of Bangkok—the first of its kind in almost 16 years, DW.com reported. The "Naruemit Pride 2022" event, using the Thai word for "creation," was the result ...


Gay News

NATIONAL Marriage poll, Family Equality event, podcast, NYC Pride
2022-06-12
GLAAD responded to a Gallup poll showing 71% of Americans support marriage equality—another record high for the poll conducted each year since the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision legalizing marriage for LGBTQ people nationwide. In a ...


Gay News

Idaho police arrest dozens with white nationalist ties near Pride event
2022-06-12
In Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, police officers arrested 31 people on June 11 who are believed to be affiliated with the white nationalist group Patriot Front after they were seen gathering near a Pride parade, CNN reported. ...


Gay News

Texas court issues emergency stop to Gov. Abbott's anti-trans youth directive
2022-06-10
-- From a press release - AUSTIN, Texas — The Travis County District Court granted a temporary restraining order on Friday to block the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) from investigating PFLAG families ...


Gay News

Chicago queer community and allies to march for justice in Chicago in 'Reclaim Pride March'
2022-06-10
-- From a press release - CHICAGO (June 12th, 2022) - The Chicago Reclaim Pride March will begin on June 12th at 1pm at the Belmont CTA station in Lakeview, Chicago. The LGBTQ+ community and allies will march in support of abortion ...


Gay News

Aurora Pride Parade to go on as planned
2022-06-10
After some back-and-forth, this year's Aurora Pride Parade will be held Sunday, June 12, after the city unexpectedly reversed its decision and reinstated the parade's permit, ABC 7 Chicago reported. The city and parade organizers Aurora ...


 



Copyright © 2022 Windy City Media Group. All rights reserved.
Reprint by permission only. PDFs for back issues are downloadable from
our online archives. Single copies of back issues in print form are
available for $4 per issue, older than one month for $6 if available,
by check to the mailing address listed below.

Return postage must accompany all manuscripts, drawings, and
photographs submitted if they are to be returned, and no
responsibility may be assumed for unsolicited materials.
All rights to letters, art and photos sent to Nightspots
(Chicago GLBT Nightlife News) and Windy City Times (a Chicago
Gay and Lesbian News and Feature Publication) will be treated
as unconditionally assigned for publication purposes and as such,
subject to editing and comment. The opinions expressed by the
columnists, cartoonists, letter writers, and commentators are
their own and do not necessarily reflect the position of Nightspots
(Chicago GLBT Nightlife News) and Windy City Times (a Chicago Gay,
Lesbian, Bisexual and Transegender News and Feature Publication).

The appearance of a name, image or photo of a person or group in
Nightspots (Chicago GLBT Nightlife News) and Windy City Times
(a Chicago Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender News and Feature
Publication) does not indicate the sexual orientation of such
individuals or groups. While we encourage readers to support the
advertisers who make this newspaper possible, Nightspots (Chicago
GLBT Nightlife News) and Windy City Times (a Chicago Gay, Lesbian
News and Feature Publication) cannot accept responsibility for
any advertising claims or promotions.

 
 

TRENDINGBREAKINGPHOTOS







Sponsor
Sponsor
Sponsor


 



About Us Contact Us Press Releases Events Join List Privacy Policy Email Blast Twitter Facebook
Front  Page Windy City Times Dining & Food QueerCast Subscriptions Distribution Blogs Archives
All News Local National World Politics Business Nonprofit AIDS/HIV Marriage Obituaries Crime Profiles Youth Video Lesbian Trans
Architecture Arts Books Comedy Comics/Gaming Dance Fashion Film Food Entertainment Museums Music Nightlife/Drag Storytelling/Poetry Theater Travel TV/Web
Travel Sports Views Health Celebrations Real Estate Autos Pets History
Donate
Summary Today Ongoing Submit Event Bar Guide Groups
Windy City Times Nightspots Identity BLACKlines En La Vida All Archives


About WCMG      Contact Us      Online Front  Page      Windy City  Times      Nightspots
Identity      BLACKlines      En La Vida      Archives      Advanced Search     
Windy City Queercast      Queercast Archives     
Press  Releases      Join WCMG  Email List      Email Blast      Blogs     
Upcoming Events      Todays Events      Ongoing Events      Bar Guide      Community Groups      In Memoriam     
Privacy Policy     

Windy City Media Group publishes Windy City Times,
The Bi-Weekly Voice of the Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Trans Community.
5315 N. Clark St. #192, Chicago, IL 60640-2113 • PH (773) 871-7610 • FAX (773) 871-7609.
 