Chicago Bears score Thanksgiving win over winless Detroit

In his first start in 10 weeks, quarterback Andy Dalton looked sharp with no signs of rust in helping the Bears edge the Lions 16-14 on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit.
Replacing the injured Justin Fields, the veteran quarterback completed 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards with one touchdown, one interception and an 85.1 passer rating as the Bears (4-7) snapped their five-game losing streak against the winless Lions (0-10-1).
Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to account for the final score.
Coach Matt Nagy was answering questions about his job status less than 48 hours before kickoff, according to ESPN.com . Nagy said team chairman George McCaskey told the team on Nov. 24 the Patch.com report that the fourth-year coach was told he will no longer coach after the game in Detroit was not accurate.
The Bears next host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 5.