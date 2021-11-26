Windy City Media Group Frontpage News

  WINDY CITY TIMES
Chicago Bears score Thanksgiving win over winless Detroit
 2021-11-26
In his first start in 10 weeks, quarterback Andy Dalton looked sharp with no signs of rust in helping the Bears edge the Lions 16-14 on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit.

Replacing the injured ﻿Justin Fields﻿, the veteran quarterback completed 24 of 39 passes for 317 yards with one touchdown, one interception and an 85.1 passer rating as the Bears (4-7) snapped their five-game losing streak against the winless Lions (0-10-1).

Cairo Santos made a 28-yard game-ending field goal to account for the final score.

Coach Matt Nagy was answering questions about his job status less than 48 hours before kickoff, according to ESPN.com . Nagy said team chairman George McCaskey told the team on Nov. 24 the Patch.com report that the fourth-year coach was told he will no longer coach after the game in Detroit was not accurate.

The Bears next host the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Dec. 5.

